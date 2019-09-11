Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Position Lifted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 29.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,789,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 146.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,134,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after buying an additional 674,355 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,246,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,586,000 after buying an additional 577,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,339,000 after acquiring an additional 473,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,571,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,299,000 after acquiring an additional 468,150 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.35.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,724. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Duke Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $213.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.46 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $254,553.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $342,890.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

