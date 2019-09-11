DraftCoin Price Tops $0.0189 on Exchanges (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $163,579.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,664,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,664,887 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.