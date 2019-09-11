Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Dover by 44.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $98.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.76. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $103.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.53.

In other Dover news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $901,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

