Direxion MSCI Developed Over Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWDE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Direxion MSCI Developed Over Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWDE) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $54.58, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion MSCI Developed Over Emerging Markets ETF stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Direxion MSCI Developed Over Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 18.18% of Direxion MSCI Developed Over Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

