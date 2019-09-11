Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.02

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and traded as high as $33.50. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 206,937 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUGT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 199.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 94,287 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 400.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 132,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 105,690 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,135,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000.

