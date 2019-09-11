Directv (NASDAQ:DTV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.04

Directv (NASDAQ:DTV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.04 and traded as high as $56.36. Directv shares last traded at $56.36, with a volume of 355 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.04.

Directv Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTV)

DIRECTV is a provider of digital television entertainment in the United States and Latin America. The Company operates two direct-to-home (DTH) business units: DIRECTV U.S. and DIRECTV Latin America, which are engaged in acquiring, promoting, selling and distributing digital entertainment programming primarily through satellite to residential and commercial subscribers.

