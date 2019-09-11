DigitalPrice 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (DP)

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One DigitalPrice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. DigitalPrice has a market cap of $136,878.00 and $4.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalPrice has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006461 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice Coin Profile

DigitalPrice is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. The official website for DigitalPrice is digitalprice.org . The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalPrice Coin Trading

DigitalPrice can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalPrice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalPrice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

