Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Set at $7.00 by B. Riley

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) has been assigned a $7.00 target price by B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.73.

Shares of APPS stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,283,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,497. The stock has a market cap of $565.29 million, a PE ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.84.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.39 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 23.70%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 298.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 3,825,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 35.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 940,198 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $5,204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 929,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 310,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

