DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $1,380,256.92 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Andrew K. Balo sold 9,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $1,380,256.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew K. Balo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Andrew K. Balo sold 37 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $6,290.00.

DXCM traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.70. The stock had a trading volume of 911,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,108. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.33. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.05 and a 1 year high of $178.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 489.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.