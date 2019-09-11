Desire Trading Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. Desire has a market capitalization of $15,939.00 and $21,145.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Desire has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,107.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.96 or 0.01761665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.91 or 0.02929305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00687259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00727530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00062360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00445087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009056 BTC.

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 9,881,789 coins and its circulating supply is 9,281,789 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

