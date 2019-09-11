Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,726.97

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,726.97 and traded as high as $2,818.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,806.00, with a volume of 407,183 shares.

DPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,915.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,726.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 22.10 ($0.29) dividend. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.