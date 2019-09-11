DATA Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One DATA token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, Bibox and DDEX. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $5.88 million and $279,240.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00212612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.01140808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00087777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025895 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,774,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

