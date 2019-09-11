Dai (DAI) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Dai has a market cap of $77.99 million and approximately $25.32 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dai has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00009807 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, OasisDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00208513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.01179774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00087380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025824 BTC.

About Dai

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 78,910,886 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, YoBit, Gatecoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bancor Network, AirSwap, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

