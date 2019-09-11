DAEX (DAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.11 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00041933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $482.06 or 0.04790468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAX is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.