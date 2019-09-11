CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the July 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other CynergisTek news, Director John D. Abouchar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Thomas Anthony purchased 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $33,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,800 shares of company stock valued at $118,380 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CynergisTek by 29.7% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 681,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 156,034 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in CynergisTek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CynergisTek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CynergisTek by 69.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,441 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in CynergisTek by 11.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. 27,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,650. CynergisTek has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTEK shares. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on CynergisTek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CynergisTek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

About CynergisTek

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

