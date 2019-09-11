CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ CVV traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. 768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.52%.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

