Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Given $12.25 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $12.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cumberland Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 73 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CPIX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. 49,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.63 million, a PE ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $34,447.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 13,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $83,695.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,319 shares in the company, valued at $544,672.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,594 shares of company stock valued at $28,561 and sold 65,598 shares valued at $394,149. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

