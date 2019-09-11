Cryptonite Reaches Market Cap of $71,450.00 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Cryptonite has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $71,450.00 and approximately $167.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange and BX Thailand.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,126.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.73 or 0.01753897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.74 or 0.02938092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00682181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00726404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00061927 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00440918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009041 BTC.

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

