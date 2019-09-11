Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $44.02 million and $78,008.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00007164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00040967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.66 or 0.04804858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,864,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

