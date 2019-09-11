CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $43,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $88,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.44. The company had a trading volume of 95,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,700. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $103.21 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

