Critical Survey: Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) versus National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

National Research has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

National Research pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sorrento Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. National Research pays out 73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Research and Sorrento Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $119.69 million 12.68 $30.05 million $1.04 58.69 Sorrento Therapeutics $21.19 million 14.83 -$203.54 million ($1.92) -1.25

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics. Sorrento Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Research and Sorrento Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 622.22%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than National Research.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.0% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of National Research shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 24.59% 124.11% 28.56% Sorrento Therapeutics -1,107.37% -136.52% -34.22%

Summary

National Research beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The Company’s clients range from acute care hospitals and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care and hospice, to numerous payer organizations. The Company derives its revenue from its annually renewable services, which include performance measurement and improvement services, healthcare analytics and governance education services.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. The company also develops CD38 Directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T) for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases; carcinoembryonic antigen CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of liver metastases of pancreatic cancer; and various human antibodies. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

