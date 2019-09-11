Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) a $48.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIP. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.45.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $47.67. 253,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $48.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 340.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

