Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $515,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up 0.3% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.55.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $209.57. 52,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,970. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.84. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $156.56 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.