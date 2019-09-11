Crabel Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,945 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 36.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 2,080.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $957,242.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $1,178,209.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,405 shares of company stock worth $2,768,990. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. 8,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.23. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

