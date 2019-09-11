COVA Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One COVA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. COVA has a market cap of $1.61 million and $1.11 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00208899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.01190782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00087340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017326 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025824 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

