Countinghouse Price Tops $2.04 on Top Exchanges (CHT)

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Countinghouse has a total market cap of $19.76 million and approximately $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Countinghouse has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Countinghouse token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00040967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.66 or 0.04804858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Countinghouse

Countinghouse (CHT) is a token. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd . The official website for Countinghouse is www.countinghousefund.com

Countinghouse Token Trading

Countinghouse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Countinghouse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Countinghouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

