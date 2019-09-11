Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.32, approximately 1,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 85,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRVS. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson purchased 32,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $109,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $5,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,380,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 840,766 shares of company stock worth $3,083,912 over the last ninety days. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 304.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 156,346 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.