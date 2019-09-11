Cortex Reaches Market Cap of $12.39 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $12.39 million and $1.24 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex token can now be purchased for $0.0827 or 0.00000816 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, DDEX, CoinTiger and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Huobi, DDEX, CoinBene, OKEx, CoinEx, CoinTiger, BitForex, DragonEX, Bithumb, Ethfinex and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

