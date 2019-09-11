Contrasting UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) & SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY)

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) and UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and UTG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR $14.79 billion 0.66 $563.69 million N/A N/A UTG $41.27 million 2.63 $12.39 million N/A N/A

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than UTG.

Dividends

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. UTG does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and UTG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR 3.81% 10.09% 0.49% UTG N/A 13.39% 3.89%

Risk and Volatility

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and UTG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR beats UTG on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services. The company's banking business provides Yen and foreign currency deposits, and mortgage loans, as well as investment trust, foreign currency margin trading, and other services; and credit card settlement services, as well as plans, develops, and operates nursing care homes. It provides its products through lifeplanner sales employees and independent agencies, as well as through Internet and telephone. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Sony Financial Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company also offers reinsurance products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

