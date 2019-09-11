Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Increases Dividend to $1.32 Per Share

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 1.319 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Shares of TSE:CSU traded up C$5.37 on Wednesday, hitting C$1,265.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,179. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$814.32 and a twelve month high of C$1,325.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,272.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,201.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$8.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$10.05 by C($1.37). The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 36.6999999 EPS for the current year.

CSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,250.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,350.00 to C$1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,207.14.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

