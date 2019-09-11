Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Up 8.1%

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) shot up 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.65, 1,000,995 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,258,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $333.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 313.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,396 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,268,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,180 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,390,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 161.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 808,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 19.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,852,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,945,000 after buying an additional 791,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

