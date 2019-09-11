Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.05

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share by the technology company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:CNC remained flat at $GBX 68.50 ($0.90) during trading on Wednesday. 1,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,055. Concurrent Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 62.10 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 82 ($1.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 million and a P/E ratio of 16.71.
About Concurrent Technologies
