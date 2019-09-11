Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.05

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share by the technology company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CNC remained flat at $GBX 68.50 ($0.90) during trading on Wednesday. 1,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,055. Concurrent Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 62.10 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 82 ($1.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 million and a P/E ratio of 16.71.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

