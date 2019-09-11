Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $8.19, 2,072,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 391% from the average session volume of 422,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $128.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 50,000,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.