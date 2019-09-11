Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Up 5.6%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.43, 1,753,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,449,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 305,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

