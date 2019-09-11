Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,441 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Comcast by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $708,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 241,045 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Comcast by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 9,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after acquiring an additional 294,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,173,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $641,541,000 after purchasing an additional 983,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,549 shares of company stock worth $288,151 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 498,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,653,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

