Coin Lion 1-Day Volume Hits $473.00 (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Coin Lion has a total market cap of $373,097.00 and $473.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coin Lion has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Coin Lion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00205988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.01181385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00086722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Coin Lion Token Profile

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com . Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

