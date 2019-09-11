Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLDR. Bank of America cut shares of Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Cloudera to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cloudera to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

CLDR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,322,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.77. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 439,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,199,570.00. Also, insider Scott Reasoner sold 24,983 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,160.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,617 shares of company stock worth $296,583. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 457.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

