Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $15.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWEN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

CWEN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,941. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 173.91%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

