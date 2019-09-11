Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Trading Up 2.7%

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.76, approximately 12,836 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,805,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Laidlaw downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 370,690 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 445,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

