Clear Leisure (LON:CLP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Clear Leisure PLC (LON:CLP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 18193191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.62, a quick ratio of 9.87 and a current ratio of 9.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12.

Get Clear Leisure alerts:

In related news, insider Francesco Gardin purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,267.08).

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.