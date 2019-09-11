Civic (CVC) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, GOPAX, Upbit and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, Civic has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $15.24 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00205863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.50 or 0.01184443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00086867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022654 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,977 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Radar Relay, ABCC, OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi, Binance, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Mercatox, Poloniex, Livecoin, COSS, Upbit, Liqui, Kyber Network, GOPAX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

