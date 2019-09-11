Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Citizens has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CIZN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. 1,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

