Chronologic (DAY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $266.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Chronologic has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $79,395.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00215741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.01246745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00087799 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028367 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,190,542 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,323 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.