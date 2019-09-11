Christopher B. Clark Sells 2,500 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Stock

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $155,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher B. Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, Christopher B. Clark sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $128,500.00.

NYSE XEL traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.09. 222,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,608. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $66.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.75.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in Xcel Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Argus upped their target price on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.