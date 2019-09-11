Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $779.78 and last traded at $787.98, 1,127,825 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 588,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $839.65.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $695.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $815.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “hold” rating and set a $755.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $709.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $811.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $723.40.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.02, for a total value of $6,845,873.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,385,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,976 shares of company stock valued at $128,903,363. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

