China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for China Biologic Products’ earnings. China Biologic Products posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that China Biologic Products will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow China Biologic Products.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 29.46%. China Biologic Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBPO shares. BidaskClub cut China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 479,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after buying an additional 353,980 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Biologic Products by 13.9% in the second quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137,484 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,749,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,477,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in China Biologic Products by 101.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,176 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Biologic Products stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,300. China Biologic Products has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $103.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.42. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.18.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Biologic Products (CBPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.