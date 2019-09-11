Chimpion Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Chimpion has a market cap of $4.77 million and $56,211.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001495 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. In the last week, Chimpion has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00212612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.01140808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00087777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025895 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,776 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.