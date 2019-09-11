ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $570,767.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank, HitBTC and Binance. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024727 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002083 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00144379 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,084.38 or 0.99959862 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003654 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 98.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000579 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, EXX, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, LBank and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.