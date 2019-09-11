Celanese (NYSE:CE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.92

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.92 and last traded at $123.14, with a volume of 11710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on CE. Citigroup set a $122.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Get Celanese alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 69.2% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $3,954,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,353,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.