CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Thomas E. Richards Sells 58,333 Shares

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Thomas E. Richards sold 58,333 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $6,543,212.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,352,346.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDW traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.81. 691,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40. CDW has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $120.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. CDW’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 166.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 478.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

